LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, White color
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
8 Kg
-
Color
-
White
-
Type
-
Front Load Condenser Tumble Dryer
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R290
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A++
-
Annual Energy Consumption (AEc)
-
235.0 kWh/year
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Standard program
-
Cotton + Cupboard Dry
-
Time - Weighted Program time (Tt)
-
138 min
-
Time - Full Load (Tdry)
-
179 min
-
Time - Partial Load (Tdry1/2)
-
107 min
-
Sound power level
-
65dB
-
Display
-
LED (7-segment)
-
Window Button
-
Touch button
-
Drum
-
Galvanized
-
Main Course
-
15
-
Common Course - Cotton
-
Yes
-
Common Course - Synthetics
-
Yes
-
Common Course - Delicates
-
Yes
-
Common Course - Mixed Fabrics
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Shirt 20
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Quick 34
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Refresh
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Wool Refresh
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Duvet
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Babywear
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Towel
-
Yes
-
Time dry Course - Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Delay Start (+1~23 hr)
-
Yes
-
Dry Target(Iron/Cupboard/Extra)
-
Yes
-
Dry Level (Lv1 ~ Lv4)
-
Yes
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Spin(Washing Machine's Spin RPM) Select
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Buzzer
-
On/Off
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
End Beep
-
Yes
-
Remain Time
-
Yes
-
Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter
-
Yes
-
Empty Water
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring (Energy Consumption Display
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Rating
-
220-240V, 50 Hz
-
Product (WXDXH)
-
600×610×850
-
Net / Grosss (kg)
-
48 / 50
-
Drawer Capacity
-
5.25 ℓ
