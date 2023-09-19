About Cookies on This Site

LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, White color

RH80T2AP6RM

LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, White color

RH80T2AP6RM

LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, White color

Front View

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
8 KG
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 850 x 610
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Heat Pump
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Refrigerant R290

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Capacity

8 Kg

Color

White

Type

Front Load Condenser Tumble Dryer

Refrigerant Type

R290

Energy Efficiency Class

A++

Annual Energy Consumption (AEc)

235.0 kWh/year

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Standard program

Cotton + Cupboard Dry

Time - Weighted Program time (Tt)

138 min

Time - Full Load (Tdry)

179 min

Time - Partial Load (Tdry1/2)

107 min

Sound power level

65dB

FEATURE

Display

LED (7-segment)

Window Button

Touch button

Drum

Galvanized

MAIN COURSE

Main Course

15

Common Course - Cotton

Yes

Common Course - Synthetics

Yes

Common Course - Delicates

Yes

Common Course - Mixed Fabrics

Yes

Special Course - Shirt 20

Yes

Special Course - Quick 34

Yes

Special Course - Refresh

Yes

Special Course - Wool Refresh

Yes

Special Course - Outdoor

Yes

Special Course - Sportswear

Yes

Special Course - Duvet

Yes

Special Course - Babywear

Yes

Special Course - Hygiene

Yes

Special Course - Towel

Yes

Time dry Course - Time Dry

Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTION

Delay Start (+1~23 hr)

Yes

OPTION

Dry Target(Iron/Cupboard/Extra)

Yes

Dry Level (Lv1 ~ Lv4)

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Spin(Washing Machine's Spin RPM) Select

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Buzzer

On/Off

DRY LEVEL

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Extra

Yes

CONVINENCE

End Beep

Yes

Remain Time

Yes

Drying Step

Yes

Clean Filter

Yes

Empty Water

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Energy Monitoring (Energy Consumption Display

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Rating

220-240V, 50 Hz

SIZE

Product (WXDXH)

600×610×850

WEIGHT

Net / Grosss (kg)

48 / 50

DRAWER

Drawer Capacity

5.25 ℓ

