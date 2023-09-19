We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For Your Energy Efficient Home
Fridge Freezer
The Fridge Freezer for Cost-effective Energy Use
Washer Machine
The Washing Machine that saves you energy
Tumble Dryer
The Tumble Dryer for efficient energy use
Discover Next-Level Tech
Make the Right Choice with Us
Helpful Hint, Our Lab
Energy-saving tips for your fridge
Get savvy with your fridge to reduce food waste
Are you using laundry detergent correctly?
Learn More About LG Home Appliances
Upgrade your home with innovative LG home appliances. From smart appliances to stylish inbuilt designs, enhance your kitchen with our top-of-the-range fridge freezers and dishwashers or simplify your cleaning routine with our washer-dryers and stylers, our home appliances deliver the latest in technology, without compromising on style.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
FAQs
Frequently asked questions
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.