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6.9 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Compressor
3 Reasons to buy
Reasons to buy
Large Capacity
Moist Balance Crisper™
Moist Balance Crisper™
Convertible box
Semi Auto Defrost
Tempered Glass Shelves
Design
Design
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
One Door
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
LED
FEATURES
Door-in-Door
No
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