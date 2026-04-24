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22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor

22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor

LS25CBBSIV
Front view of 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor LS25CBBSIV
Front open view with food
Front one door open view with food
Door detail
Front open view
Front one door open view
Right side view
Left side view
Side view
Rear View
Front view of 22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor LS25CBBSIV
Front open view with food
Front one door open view with food
Door detail
Front open view
Front one door open view
Right side view
Left side view
Side view
Rear View

Key Features

  • Keep food fresher for longer with LG's NatureFRESH™ cooling technology.
  • Cool evenly and quicker with LG's DoorCooling+™ technology.
  • Maximise freshness and reduce energy cost with Linear Cooling™ technology.
  • 10 Year Warranty with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™, enjoy smart efficient operation.
  • Store up to 40 bags of food shopping with 655L capacity.
  • Sleek design with clean lines for the modern kitchen.
More
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.

Front view of black InstaView refrigerator with interior light on, showing contents through door and blue DoorCooling rays.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.

*2706.

Hand holding phone with Smart Diagnosis app, open refrigerator in background with Smart Diagnosis icon above.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.
SASO

SASO

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

ls25cbbsiv

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side By Side

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    103

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

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