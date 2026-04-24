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22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor
22.8 Cu.Ft |Side By Side | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter Compressor
Key Features
- Keep food fresher for longer with LG's NatureFRESH™ cooling technology.
- Cool evenly and quicker with LG's DoorCooling+™ technology.
- Maximise freshness and reduce energy cost with Linear Cooling™ technology.
- 10 Year Warranty with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™, enjoy smart efficient operation.
- Store up to 40 bags of food shopping with 655L capacity.
- Sleek design with clean lines for the modern kitchen.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.
*2706.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side By Side
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
LED
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Product Weight (kg)
103
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
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