LG Refrigerator

Which size is right for you?

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Size and Capacity

Find the right LG Refrigerator for your household, from compact refrigerators to large-capacity Multi-Door, Side-by-side models for families. Designed to suit your kitchen space, lifestyle, and storage needs.

Find your ideal capacity

Pink and black LG 2-door fridge freezer in a Modern Kitchen. A woman has breakfast at a table with food.

Small family

Compact 6.9 – 21.6 cu. ft. for 1–2 people or small spaces.

A large dark graphite LG fridge freezer with spacious storage in a stylish kitchen. A man and a woman cook in front of a table.

Medium family

Flexible 17.9 – 28.2 cu. ft. suits 3–4 stores fresh and frozen foods.

Explore refrigerators types by size and door style

There are two LG refrigerator freezers side by side with the door open. The left side is fully open and the InstaView model on the right side contains groceries. The top left side shows the text of the side-by-side and french door refrigerator freezer.

Multi-Door, Side-by-Side Referigerator

The left side shows a black LG refrigerator freezer with an open door, neatly organized food and drink, and the right side shows a closed 1-door freezer.

Top Freezer, 1-Door Refrigerator

An image showing two LG refrigerators in a kitchen setting. On the left is a larger, dark matte black top-freezer refrigerator with two doors. On the right is a smaller, slim silver single-door refrigerator, both standing on the floor in front of kitchen cabinets.

An image showing two LG refrigerators in a kitchen setting. On the left is a larger, dark matte black top-freezer refrigerator with two doors. On the right is a smaller, slim silver single-door refrigerator, both standing on the floor in front of kitchen cabinets.

Top Freezer and 1-Door Refrigerator

Small family with 1-2 people

Ideal for smaller kitchens, Top Freezer and 1-Door Refrigerators feature a slim design. Despite a compact 6.9 – 21.6 cu. ft. capacity, they offer efficient, vertical storage for daily essentials.

Small family with 1-2 people See all Top Freezer Refrigerators
Small family with 1-2 people See all 1-Door Refrigerators
A dark black 4-door multi-door model with a glass panel on its upper right. A silver side-by-side model with a water dispenser on its upper left.

A dark black 4-door multi-door model with a glass panel on its upper right. A silver side-by-side model with a water dispenser on its upper left.

Side-by-Side and Multi-Door Refrigerator

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

Multi-Door and Side-by-Side models (17.9 – 28.2 cu. ft.) offer a wide top fridge and freezer drawers. Slim versions fit standard kitchens; wider options provide more family space.

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people See all Multi-Door Refrigerators
Medium-sized family with 3-4 people See all Side-by-Side Door Refrigerators

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

FeaturesSide-by-SideSide-by-side2-Door2-Door1Door
Front view of LS25HVLVIV
LS25HVLVIV
Front view of LS32NBDSLV
LS32NBDSLV
Front view of LM344VBNLF
LM344VBNLF
Front view of LT23CBBMIV
LT23CBBMIV
Front view of LD141BBSIT
LD141BBSIT
Total capacity(cubic feet)21.726.727.321.613.6
nullYesNoYesNoNo

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Explore more, choose right

Four LG refrigerator models lined up from left to right: a silver Side-by-Side fridge with Door-in-Door feature, a four-door Multi-Door fridge with a dispenser, a dark grey Top Freezer fridge, and a slim silver 1-Door fridge.

What type are you looking for?

Learn More
Close-up of black LG InstaView fridge freezer with matte finish. Sunlight from a window above highlights the surface. A built-in water dispenser is on the left side of the door.

What features do you need?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

LG Refrigerator FAQ

Q.

What size Refrigerator do I need?

A.

The right Refrigerator size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

 

- 1-Door and Top freezer Refrigerators (6.9 – 21.6 cu. ft.) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

- Multi-Door and Side-by-Side models (17.9 – 28.2 cu. ft.) suit families of 3–4.

 

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.

Q.

How do I measure my space for a Refrigerator?

A.

Start by measuring the depth, width, and height of the space where your Refrigerator will go.

 

Depth: Measure from the wall to the edge of your countertop. Be sure to include space for doors, handles, and door swing (with doors open at 90°). Leave at least 2.5 cm of clearance behind the Refrigerator for ventilation.

 

Width: Measure the space between the wall and any counters or cabinets. If the Refrigerator will be placed next to a wall, allow an extra 5–8 cm on the hinge side so the door can open fully.

 

Height: Measure from the floor to the ceiling or to the bottom of any overhead cabinets, especially if space is limited or you are opting for a tall model.

Q.

What else should I consider when installing a refrigerator?

A.

Before delivery, plan the delivery route from your front door to the kitchen. Ensure access to a power outlet and good airflow. Measure the width and height of all doorways and hallways to ensure your new Refrigerator can pass through easily. Once installed, check doors open fully and the unit is level for optimal performance.