Regardless of the various benefits of central air conditioning systems and their popularity, it's important to keep in mind the following:

1. The cost of installation and maintenance are much more than individual air conditioning units.

2. The requirements for building materials such as pipes, central units and outlets in each room will increase the installation costs and may lead to changes in the building's interior design.

3. There may be difficulties in controlling the temperature of each room since the overall temperature is typically set for the entire building.

Overall, central air conditioning is considered a convenient and effective solution for large buildings and commercial establishments as it provides comfortable and improved air quality. Regardless of its costly installation and maintenance fees, choosing to install central air conditioning should depend on the requirements and available finances of the building.