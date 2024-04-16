Another big benefit of clothes dryers is that they don't need good weather to work. You might think air-drying is good for the environment and saves money, but it can be a pain when the weather is bad, especially in the cold or rainy seasons. But with a clothes dryer, you don't have to worry about that. It works no matter what the weather is like outside, giving you dry clothes whenever you need them. So, you don't have to stress about bad weather messing up your laundry plans if you have a clothes dryer at home.