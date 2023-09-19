About Cookies on This Site

Espetinho de Carne

  • Poultry

    Poultry

  • Herbs/Condiments

    Herbs/Condiments

  • Oils

    Oils

  • Skewers

    Skewers

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

 

Beef, 2 paprika, Salt, Pepper, olive oil, skewers
(Weight Range 0.2~0.6kg, High rack on a drip dish).

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

 

Brazil: Use Popular Menu No.3

1. Cut beef & paprika into 2.5cm as cube.
2. Thread the beef and paprika onto the skewers.
3. Add the salt, pepper and olive oil.
4. Place food on the High rack on a drip dish in the oven. Choose the menu and weight, press start.
5. When BEEP, turn food over and press start to continue cooking.

