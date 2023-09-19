We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
1/4 cup butter, 1.2kg chicken(cut into 8-10 pieces), 1 large onion(finely chopped), 3 garlic cloves(minced), 1/4 cup tomato puree, 1 tomato(chopped), 2 medium carrots(chopped), 1 pinch grated nutmeg, 1 pinch ground cumin, 1 pinch ground coriander, Salt & freshly ground black pepper, 2 cups hot water, 1 chicken stock cube, 200g long grain rice (don't rinse or soak this), 1/4 cup raisins, 1/4 cup silvered almond, toasted.
(Weight Range 2.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
MEA: Use Popular Menu No.2
1. Cook chicken, carrots, tomato, tomato puree, garlic, onion and butter in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked chicken mixure into a deep and large bowl and add rice, sppices, raisins, almond and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook. Stir at least twice during cooking.
Manual Cook
1. Cook chicken, carrots, tomato, tomato puree, garlic, onion and butter in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked chicken mixture into a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and add rice, spices, raisins, almond and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, Microwave in 700W for 10min. Stir at least twice during cooking.
