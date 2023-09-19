MEA: Use Popular Menu No.2

1. Cook chicken, carrots, tomato, tomato puree, garlic, onion and butter in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.

2. Place the cooked chicken mixure into a deep and large bowl and add rice, sppices, raisins, almond and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.

3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook. Stir at least twice during cooking.