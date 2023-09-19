About Cookies on This Site

Curry Chicken

  • Poultry

    Poultry

  • Dairy/Eggs

    Dairy/Eggs

  • Herbs/Condiments

    Herbs/Condiments

  • Oils

    Oils

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

 

400g chicken breasts(cut into chunks), 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 onions(chopped), 4 garlic cloves(crushed), 1 ginger root(peeled), 1 cinnamon stick, 2 dried red chilies, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 400g tomato sauce, 1/2 cup water or stock, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.5kg, Microwave-safe bowl).

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

 

Asia: Use Popular Menu No.2

1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
3. Stir at least twice during cooking.

Manual Cook

 

1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press START.
3. Stir at least twice during cooking, and microwave on 700W for 4 minutes.

Recommended Recipes

Chicken Clear Soup

Chicken Clear Soup will definitely warm you up!

Meat in Pots

Easy Instant Pot Chicken.

Kabsa

It's a dish that combines rice, meat, and vegetables.

Chicken Legs with Prunes

It’s probably the best thing that ever happened to chicken drumsticks.

View All Recipes

