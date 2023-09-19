EU: Use Popular Menu No.8

1. Cut tops off tomatoes to form hats and remove seeds, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin. Then sprinkle each tomato with salt and pepper.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.

3. Stuff tomatoes with beef mixture and replace hat.

4. Place stuffed tomatoes on a dish and cover with plastic wrap.

5. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.