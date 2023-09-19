CIS: Use Popular Menu No.5

1. Add salmon, onion, boiled egg, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.

2. Roll pastry out to 2 mm thickness on a flat surface and place salmon mixture over half of the pastry. Fold and seal edges.

3. Brush pastry with beaten egg yolk and place on a parchment paper.

4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start to cook.

5. When BEEP, turn food over immediately. And then press start to continue cooking.