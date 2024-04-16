We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bring a smile back to your social mediaWatch the film
When you get bored, do you find yourself scrolling through social media? It used to be fun, but now it often feels like we're stuck in an algorithm loop.
The numbers don't lie: Our survey showed that 45% of people felt they received a similar or greater amount of negative content in their feeds compared to positive content. Additionally, 25% of people felt that negative content in their feeds increased their anxiety and made them unhappy.1)
As LG is all about 'Life's Good', we took this seriously. With Optimism your Feed, we shed optimism on your feed to make it a place you can truly enjoy.
So, where can you find these positive things? Right here. While enjoying the playlist LG has curated, you can bring a smile back to your algorithm.
1) Survey Methodology
- Timings : 26.04.2024 - 02.05.2024
- Countries : USA, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UAE, KSA, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Australia
- Method : Quantitative questionnaire online survey through Dynata’s proprietary panel
Let the optimism begin!
How to join
#optimismyourfeed
Step 1
Search for @lge_lifesgood in TikTok. Enjoy the playlist produced and curated by LG.
Step 2
If you find content enjoyable, engage with it by tapping, liking, or commenting, and sharing. Let the algorithm know you would like to see more of it.
Step 3
Next, share this playlist with your friends and family who could use a boost. Congratulations, you are now our proud spreader of optimism.
Meet the optimism squad
Xavier Mortimer
Optimism is an inspiration.
I want to make people smile.
Xavier Mortimer
Tina Choi (Doobydobap)
I want to make my viewers’ lives good, through consuming content.
Tina Choi (Doobydobap)
Casey Fiesler
We can choose to watch more positive content.
Casey Fiesler
Karol Stefanini
Happy to help make social media a good place again.
Karol Stefanini
Victoria Browne
You have every right/ability to be present in your life!
Victoria Browne
Josh Harmon
Better content leads to a better life.
Josh Harmon
Spread your optimism vibe in social media!
What brings a smile to your face? What is the most memorable moment in your life that you'll never forget? Share your Life's Good moments in your daily life with us. Let’s make a movement to spread optimism on social media! #Optimismyourfeed #LifesGood
Tap @lg_global story highlight named #LifesGood
Tap “Add yours” sticker to share your Life's Good moments
Tag @lg_global and upload it to your story
Learn more on our stories
Why we embrace bold optimism?
Explore the reasons behind our strong belief.