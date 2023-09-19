We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Flex 42 Inch 4K TV Smart TV, bendable flexible screen design, SAR display, a9 Gen5 AI processor.
*CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Flex your curves
1 screen. 20 curves.
With LG OLED Flex, go from a flat display all the way to a spectacular 900R curve* until you find the ideal arc for total immersion. Simply press the curvature button on your remote control and explore 20 different levels of curve.
*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve.Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.
Play with less delay
A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
Don't let reflections
disrupt your game
An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.
*Reflections was reduced by 25% compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 during in-house tests.
The screen gamers deserve
Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
**LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
Your battlestationadapts to you
Find the most immersive viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward. Go enemies to face? Find the optimal spot for winning. Time to chill with a movie, the best seat in the house is just a slight move away.
A man who leaning forward while focusing on the game with the screen in an upright position and a man who lying back while watching a music video with the screen tilted towards him.
Enter the control room
Game Dashboard appears over your screen without pausing and lets you find the ideal screen size for your game. See scenes in 27, 32, or 42-inches — whatever suits your favorite genre best. Multi-view lets you split the screen in half to play on one side and watch game guides on another.
Sights and sounds
that suit your game
Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.
Simply switch
between TV and PC
Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.
*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset and earset.
*USB PC ↔ TV connection terminal is provided separately.
Make your voice heard
An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.
Sounds that get your
head in the game
An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.
Undefeatable style
Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.
Illuminate your aura
LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
8806091841605
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1125 x 770 x 455
-
Packaging Weight
-
30.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
937 x 614 x 297
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
363 x 297
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.6
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
LG OLED Flex 42 Inch 4K TV Smart TV, bendable flexible screen design, SAR display, a9 Gen5 AI processor.