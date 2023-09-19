We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
True Color at Wide Angles
Full HD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angles.
Immersive Experience
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
