LG Libero Monitor 27 Inch QHD With Detachable Full HD Webcam, Built-In Speakers and USB C
2-way Installation
Libero Makes Your Office
The stylish design takes up very little desk or table space and facilitates two types of installation-hanging type and stand type. Also, the Libero monitor's auto reverse helps you use the hanging installation easily without extra settings or changes*.
*When you change installation type, extra settings or changes on PC are not required.
**Partition Hanger included in the package.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhanced Usability & Security
Detachable Webcam and Built-in Speakers.
*Detachable webcam with integrated microphone and privacy webcam cover are included in the package.
USB Type-C™ and Multi Ports
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Also, This LG monitor comes with USB Type-C, HDMI, and Headphone & Mic Combo, which help to improve efficiency and productivity.
USB Type-C™ and Multi Ports offer easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Improved Visual Comfort
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27BQ70QC. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
A Stylish Design that Blends into Your Space
The metal stand with its fabric pattern back cover blends well into your office or home environment. Plus, its 3-side virtually borderless design suits even small spaces, and the option to hang a partition makes it more versatile.
*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2022
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
18.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES (LG Switch)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2331x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.466
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
727 x 147 x 552
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mic
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
2MP(30fps)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
2W x 2
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
Buy Directly
27BQ70QC-S
LG Libero Monitor 27 Inch QHD With Detachable Full HD Webcam, Built-In Speakers and USB C