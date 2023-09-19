LG Libero Monitor 27 Inch QHD With Detachable Full HD Webcam, Built-In Speakers and USB C

About Cookies on This Site

27BQ70QC-S

front view of the hanging type and detachable webcam
LG Libero Monitor.

Designed to Fit Your Space

Customize your space with a new display style.
Display
27" QHD (2560x1440) IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Usability
USB Type-C™
Detachable Full HD Webcam
Built-in Speakers
Design
3-side Virtually Borderless
Metal Stand
Fabric Pattern Back Cover

2-way Installation

Libero Makes Your Office

The stylish design takes up very little desk or table space and facilitates two types of installation-hanging type and stand type. Also, the Libero monitor's auto reverse helps you use the hanging installation easily without extra settings or changes*.

stand type.
*When you change installation type, extra settings or changes on PC are not required.
**Partition Hanger included in the package.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Detachable Webcam and Built-in Speakers

Enhanced Usability & Security

You can host various meetings and video conferences using the detachable Full HD webcam with integrated microphone and built-in stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio®. Also, a privacy webcam cover helps protect your privacy.

Detachable Webcam and Built-in Speakers.

*Detachable webcam with integrated microphone and privacy webcam cover are included in the package.

USB Type-C™ and Multi Ports

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Also, This LG monitor comes with USB Type-C, HDMI, and Headphone & Mic Combo, which help to improve efficiency and productivity.

Display.

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data.

Data

USB Type-C™ and Multi Ports offer easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27BQ70QC. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Interior-friendly Design

A Stylish Design that Blends into Your Space

The metal stand with its fabric pattern back cover blends well into your office or home environment. Plus, its 3-side virtually borderless design suits even small spaces, and the option to hang a partition makes it more versatile.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app supports various functions for multitasking by installing software on the PC.
LG Switch App

Smart & Simple User Interface

LG Switch app supports various functions for multitasking by installing software on the PC. So, it helps to split windows into diverse forms easily. Also, you can set split mode and launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

18.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

40W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES (LG Switch)

Dual Controller

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331x 0.2331

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.466

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

727 x 147 x 552

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Mic

YES

Others (Features)

2MP(30fps)

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

2W x 2

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

