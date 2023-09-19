About Cookies on This Site

32" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

Specs

Reviews

Support

32” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

32GQ850-B

32” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

front view
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

260 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Studio

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

260 (O/C)

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

969 x 168 x 531

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

713.9 x 428.2 x 54

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

713.9 x 613.8 x 278

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.9

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.2

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

OverClocking

YES

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

VRR

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

110W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder(1ea), Cable Holder (1ea)

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

