Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
Display
IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)
Color
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Design
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt -5~20°
Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  •  

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The animation shows that more contents can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode

 

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

 

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Sleek and Comfortable Design

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

3-Side Virtually Borderless

Display

Tilt

Power Delivery

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

What people are saying