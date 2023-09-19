We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
Conventional
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
Off
On
Attack First in Dark
Ergonomic Design
Sleek and Comfortable Design
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
