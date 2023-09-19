About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)

144Hz Refresh Rate

Color

HDR10

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With Srgb 99% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colours and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Dynamic Action Sync Mode with The Minimized Input Lag
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Black Stabilizer Mode Offering Better Visibility in The Identical Scene
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

