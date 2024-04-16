24” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24GS50F-B

UltraGear™ Logo.



Born to game

An image of a race car traveling at the speed of light inside an UltraGear monitor.

Start with speed.
Be on the front.

Redefine your game with on upgraded 180Hz refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.

Dynamic, fast-paced fighter jet imagery

1ms MBR

Incredible speed to victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

HDR10

Feel actual combat with true colour

This monitor reproduces high-fidelity colours with HDR 10, allowing gamers to see the dramatic colours that the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

Clearer, smoother, and faster car images

AMD FreeSync™ 

Clearer, smoother, and faster

With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

Designed for gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Borderless design

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Two monitor images showing the front and back of the monitor.
  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Match up with your gaming style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    23.7

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2739 x 0.2739

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Size [Inch]

    23.7

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-Pole(Sound only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V 1.3A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    710 x 400 x 156mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 322.2 x 39mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 414.2 x 195.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.95kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.55kg

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

