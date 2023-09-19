We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.5” UltraGear™ Ultra-fast Gaming Monitor with 360Hz Refresh Rate
Official Gaming Monitor Partner of The LEC
LG UltraGear, a Main Partner of League of Legends EMEA Championship in the Official Gaming Monitor category, will take center stage at the global competition with top tier pro players for LEC fans.
Speed
360Hz Refresh Rate
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Display
24.5” FHD IPS Display
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® with Reflex
NVIDIA ULMB Technology
*LEC: League of Legends EMEA Championship.
360Hz Refresh Rate
Ultra-fast Gaming Performance for Esports
25GR75FG is the ultimate gaming monitor for pro-level gamers, providing a smooth image for the ideal gaming experience with a 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, and also NVIDIA G-SYNC processors that can significantly reduce tearing.
Ultra-fast Gaming Performance for Esports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*IPS 1ms: 1 millisecond response time on the IPS panel.
*TN Speed: The TN panel provides the fastest response speed structurally among LCD monitors.
*G-SYNC Processor is available only with the DisplayPort cable. (HDMI is not supported)
*NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer is available only when the mouse is connected to the USB Downstream port that has a mouse icon on the back of the monitor.
*144Hz/240Hz is applied when the monitor is connected by DP.
*The G-Sync will be off when the NVIDIA ULMB runs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
