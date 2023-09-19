About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24.5” UltraGear™ Ultra-fast Gaming Monitor with 360Hz Refresh Rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24.5” UltraGear™ Ultra-fast Gaming Monitor with 360Hz Refresh Rate

25GR75FG-B

24.5” UltraGear™ Ultra-fast Gaming Monitor with 360Hz Refresh Rate

LG UltraGear™, League of Legends EMEA Championship Logo.

Official Gaming Monitor Partner of The LEC

LG UltraGear, a Main Partner of League of Legends EMEA Championship in the Official Gaming Monitor category, will take center stage at the global competition with top tier pro players for LEC fans.

Official Gaming Monitor Partner of the LEC.

Born to Game

Official Gaming Monitor Partner of the LEC.

Speed

360Hz Refresh Rate

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Display

24.5” FHD IPS Display

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® with Reflex

NVIDIA ULMB Technology

*LEC: League of Legends EMEA Championship.

360Hz Refresh Rate

Ultra-fast Gaming Performance for Esports

25GR75FG is the ultimate gaming monitor for pro-level gamers, providing a smooth image for the ideal gaming experience with a 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, and also NVIDIA G-SYNC processors that can significantly reduce tearing.

Ultra-fast Gaming Performance for Esports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

*IPS 1ms: 1 millisecond response time on the IPS panel.

*TN Speed: The TN panel provides the fastest response speed structurally among LCD monitors.

Geared Up for Victory by NVIDIA® G-SYNC® with Reflex

Geared Up for Victory by NVIDIA® G-SYNC® with Reflex

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Quality tested by NVIDIA

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® displays, game-changing technology, are rigorously tested for the highest standards. Smooth and immersive visuals with the reduced tearing and the high refresh rates provide an unbeatable performance.

*G-SYNC Processor is available only with the DisplayPort cable. (HDMI is not supported)

NVIDIA Reflex

Victory Measured in Milliseconds

Built to optimize and measure system latency, Reflex provides fast target acquisition, quick reaction times, and the aim precision for competitive games.

*NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer is available only when the mouse is connected to the USB Downstream port that has a mouse icon on the back of the monitor.

NVIDIA ULMB

Smooth & Clear Gaming Motion

25GR75FG provides fluid gaming visuals at fast refresh rates with NVIDIA Low Motion Blur technology that helps to reduce motion blur.

*144Hz/240Hz is applied when the monitor is connected by DP. 

*The G-Sync will be off when the NVIDIA ULMB runs.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors.

HDR400 with sRGB 97% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports wide color spectrum, 97% of the sRGB color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's swivel, tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

-30~30°

Tilt/Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt/Height

-5~15°/110mm

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless Design

3-Side Borderless

Customized Modes for Game.

Gaming GUI

Set It Up to Your UltraGear™ Suits Your Gaming-style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

born to game
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

25GR75FG-B

24.5” UltraGear™ Ultra-fast Gaming Monitor with 360Hz Refresh Rate