We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 32-inch QHD 180Hz 1ms GtG Curved Gaming Monitor
LG UltraGear™ 32-inch QHD 180Hz 1ms GtG Curved Gaming Monitor
Key Features
- 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
- 180Hz refresh rate/ 1ms GtG
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
This is an image of the Ultra Gear screen showing the game screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG) response time
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Clearer, smoother, and faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.272*0.272
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
1000R
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780 x 500 x 180
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
702.5 x 559.9 x 259.6(UP) / 702.5 x 459.9 x 259.6(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
702.5 x 421.2 x 110.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.7
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
YES
HDR 10
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Display Port
YES
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.