LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024

32GS95UV-B

32GS95UV-B

LG 32'' UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor, 2024

front view
The gaming edge unlocked

The gaming edge unlocked

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The new genre of
gaming monitor

Witness the big bang of innovative technology, Dual-Mode. This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Display

32" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

0.03ms (GtG) response time

240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

Finally, the wider 32” 4K OLED

32” 4K OLED

Experience
the wide 32” 4K OLED for yourself

This broad 32" 4K OLED monitor is designed for gamers ready to indulge in a grand sense of scale.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.

Dual-Mode, double the wonder

Dual-Mode,
double the wonder

No need to hesitate between refresh rate and resolution. VESA-certified Dual-Mode, you can dive into graphically rich games at UHD 240Hz and instantly switch to FHD 480Hz on a 24" or 27" monitor, whichever you prefer, for fast-paced gaming just by pressing a hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

The brighter OLED

Brilliant to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Brilliance to magnificent play

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Spatial sound

7Wx2 Speaker with DTS® Virtual:X™

Spatial sound

The deep sound from the built-in 7Wx2 stereo speakers enhances the immersive gaming experience. With DTS® Virtual:X™, simulating up to 7.1 channels, you can feel the game sound surrounding you like never before.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Gamer-centric design

Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. The adjustable base, which supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.

New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.
Front image in an ambient cut.
Back light image in an ambient cut.
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30°~+30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-8°~+15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110m

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

L-shaped stand,
efficient space saving for
gaming

The clutter-free L stand with swivel adjustment is designed to take up minimal desk space and reduce dead space. It gives gamers more spacious room to play games which helps them play games comfortably.

L-shaped stand, efficient space saving for gaming

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Fluid gaming experience

Fluid gaming experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

 

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Bring sharpness
to your play

This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show off your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Comfortable but vibrant

Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming outputwith an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.

*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
*DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

 

Plugin for immersive sound effect

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for
immersive sound effect

Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced color quality with extensive color spectrum and consistency.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

LG Calibration Studio software.

1-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTYfor UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

LG Calibration Studio software.

2-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTYfor UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

LG Calibration Studio software.

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTYfor UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    973x183x544mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1x411.8x65.0mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.9㎏

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6㎏

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.8㎏

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1814mm x 0.1814mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Size [cm]

    79.9

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    Dual Mode, Unity Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out), DTS Virtual X

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • VRR

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19.5V, 10.8A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

