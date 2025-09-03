We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium
34G600A-B
Key Features
- 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display
- 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
Expanded screen real-estate for gaming
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view* than a standard 16:9 display, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 4.95 million pixels for WQHD and 2.07 million pixels for QHD.
Feel the combat with vivid colour
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Clear. Smooth. Fast
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the screen is split in two: left screen is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair
The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.
Immersive gaming experience
Enjoy a design with narrow bezels on 3 sides, that reduces distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image, while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.
A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.
Sleek design
This monitor features hexagon lighting and is paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The sleek L-stand is crafted to eliminate dead zones, saving desk space and reduces clutter, making your setup clean and efficient.
All Spec
