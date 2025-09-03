Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium

34G600A-B
front view of 34G600A-B
-15 degree side view of 34G600A-B
+15 degree side view of 34G600A-B
front view of the monitor of 34G600A-B with the stand down
side view of 34G600A-B
side view of a tilted monitor of 34G600A-B
side view of a tilted monitor of 34G600A-B
top view of 34G600A-B
-15 degree top view of 34G600A-B
+15 degree top view of 34G600A-B
rear view of 34G600A-B with lights off
rear view of 34G600A-B with lights on
rear perspective view of 34G600A-B with lights off
rear perspective view of 34G600A-B with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem of 34G600A-B lights off
Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display
  • 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

*Pre-Order Offer: Offer available from 14 July 12:00am (AEDT) 2025 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 29 July 2025, or while stocks last. Pre-order the UltraGear™ Monitor (model no. 34G600A-B) (Participating Models). To redeem offer, add Participating Models to your cart during the pre-order period and discount will be applied at checkout. Shipping will commence on 30 July 2025, allow up to 14 working days for delivery. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store.

UltraGear™ G6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

21:9 WQHD 3440x1440, sRGB 99%, 160Hz, 1ms MBR

Display is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Expanded screen real-estate for gaming

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view* than a standard 16:9 display, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 4.95 million pixels for WQHD and 2.07 million pixels for QHD.

Feel the combat with vivid colour

Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Speed is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Racing game scene of extremely fast response and a rapid 160Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion

Experience rapid 160Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with the inside of the white square box being clearly expressed and the outside being blurred.

Speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* enables smooth gameplay by reducing blur and ghosting, giving gamers a competitive edge.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Clear. Smooth. Fast

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the screen is split in two: left screen is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Usability is written in capital letters and has the LG UltraGear logo in the upper right corner.

Immersive gaming experience

Enjoy a design with narrow bezels on 3 sides, that reduces distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image, while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.

A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Sleek design

This monitor features hexagon lighting and is paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The sleek L-stand is crafted to eliminate dead zones, saving desk space and reduces clutter, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±30º

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15º

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Narrow bezels on 3 sides

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

Image of Ultra Gear products placed on a dark navy background, with the left product showing the back and the right product showing the front

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

All Spec

