34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

34GS95QE-B.24U421
34gs95qe-b-24u421 Front view
Front view 34gs95qe-b
front view 24u421
34gs95qe-b-24u421 Front view
Front view 34gs95qe-b
front view 24u421

Key Features

  • 34" Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R Curved OLED
  • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • 23.8” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

24U421A-B

23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

front view

34GS95QE-B

34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

23.8" FHD VA curved display

Vivid colours with precision

Our FHD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and a 1500R curvature, enhancing work productivity.

A 23.8-inch FHD curved monitor on a desk displays vibrant visuals and apps. The workspace includes a plant, papers, a keyboard, mouse, headphones, and coffee, with an office blurred in the background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

What people are saying

