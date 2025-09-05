About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™ + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™ + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™ + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

34GX32MR.24U42
Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • 31.5” Full HD Curved display(1500R)
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • 23.8” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
Products in this Bundle: 3
front view

34GX90SA-W

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400
Front image

32MR50C-B

31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™
front view

24U421A-B

23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C
UltraGear™ OLED GX9s Logo image.




Streaming to Gaming
240Hz Curved OLED Smart

Front image of the UltraGear™ 34gx90sa gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

31.5" Full HD Curved display

Colors more vibrant and accurate

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

 

