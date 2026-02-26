We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
27U511SA-W.XG2T001
Products in this Bundle: 2
Work smarter, play better
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
- 27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
- Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
