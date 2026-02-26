About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

27U511SA-W.XG2T001
Key Features

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • Slim & Flat style stand
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
  • Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

27U511SA-W

27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

Work smarter, play better

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.

LG Smart Monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

All Spec

All Spec

What people are saying

