We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
68.4cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
True Color Pro
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
96W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
5W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
44W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
185W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
25.4
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3 mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
694 x 496 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.1 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.9 kg
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
USB Type C
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.