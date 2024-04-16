34WR55QK-B

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor with USB Type-C™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See more, do more
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR55QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
34"
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65 W
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
31.9" x 14.1" x 3.6"
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
31.9" x 22.4" x 10.2" (Up) 31.9" x 18.0" x 10.2" (Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
22.7 lbs
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
11 lbs
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
15.2 lbs
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
(Typ.) 3000:1 (Min.) 1500:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2318 x 0.2318 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
34"
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.