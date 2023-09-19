We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Mini Projector
All Spec
-
Dimensions Length * width * height
-
158 * 103 * 33 mm
-
Weight
-
470 g
-
ANSI Lumens
-
500
-
FOFO
-
15,000: 1
-
picture quality
-
WXGA 1280 * 800
-
Aspect ratio correction
-
4: 3/16: 9
-
High Brightness
-
34 db
-
Normal brightness
-
31 db
-
Brightness QNB Savings
-
26 db
-
regularity
-
85%
-
Focus image
-
Manual
-
zoom
-
No
-
The size of the display screen
-
25 "~ 100"
-
Benchmark
-
40 "@ 1.3M
-
Diction rate
-
1.5
-
Equal broadcast
-
100%
-
The lamp
-
RGB LED, PT39
-
Lamp Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Headphones
-
1w + 1w sterio
-
Consumption
-
60 Watt
-
Standby consumption
-
<0.5 Watt
-
Power Supply
-
ADAPTER
-
Compound Output
-
480p, 480i
-
RGB
-
Upto 1680x1050 @ 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
1080p / 1080i / 720p / 720i
-
Video Output
-
1080p / 1080i / 720p / 480p / 480i
-
USB
-
Yes
-
GATT
-
Multiple
