Portable Mini Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Portable Mini Projector

PB60G

PB60G

Portable Mini Projector

PB60G
All Spec

SIZES

Dimensions Length * width * height

158 * 103 * 33 mm

Weight

470 g

SCREEN BRIGHTNESS

ANSI Lumens

500

CONTRAST RATIO

FOFO

15,000: 1

IMAGE PROPERTIES

picture quality

WXGA 1280 * 800

Aspect ratio correction

4: 3/16: 9

High Brightness

34 db

Normal brightness

31 db

Brightness QNB Savings

26 db

regularity

85%

Focus image

Manual

zoom

No

The size of the display screen

25 "~ 100"

Benchmark

40 "@ 1.3M

Diction rate

1.5

Equal broadcast

100%

The lamp

RGB LED, PT39

Lamp Brightness

30,000 Hrs

AUDIO PROPERTIES

Headphones

1w + 1w sterio

ENERGY

Consumption

60 Watt

Standby consumption

<0.5 Watt

Power Supply

ADAPTER

ENTRANCES AND EXITS

Compound Output

480p, 480i

RGB

Upto 1680x1050 @ 60Hz

HDMI

1080p / 1080i / 720p / 720i

Video Output

1080p / 1080i / 720p / 480p / 480i

USB

Yes

GUIDE

GATT

Multiple

