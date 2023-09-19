We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
150,000:1
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
-
85%
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manua/Motorizedl)
-
Manual
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
30" ~ 120"
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Light source - Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)
-
60"@1.59m
(100"@2.65m)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.2
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 22
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)
-
Audio out
-
Yes (1ea)
-
RJ45
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-A
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker Output (unit)
-
5W Mono
-
Type
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
62W
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
148 x 66.5 x 148 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
0.95 KG
-
FCC
-
Yes
-
ETL
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
PSE
-
Yes
-
KCC
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.