About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

PF510Q

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Front view
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Display Type

DLP

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

450

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

150,000:1

Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

85%

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manua/Motorizedl)

Manual

Projection Image - Screen Size

30" ~ 120"

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Light source - Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)

60"@1.59m
(100"@2.65m)

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.2

FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 22

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Yes

Bluetooth Sound Out

Yes

HDR

Yes

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes

HDMI simplink (CEC)

Yes

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)

Audio out

Yes (1ea)

RJ45

Yes (1ea)

USB Type-A

Yes (2ea)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output (unit)

5W Mono

POWER

Type

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

62W

Stand-by Power

0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

148 x 66.5 x 148 mm

Weight with Stand

0.95 KG

STANDARD

FCC

Yes

ETL

Yes

CE

Yes

CB

Yes

PSE

Yes

KCC

Yes

KC

Yes

What people are saying