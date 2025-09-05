Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos + 23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

PU615U.24U421A
Key Features

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD Resolution
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), 3-ch RGB Laser
  • 23.8” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

24U421A-B

23.8” FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

Front view

PU615U

LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use exeprience.

23.8" FHD VA curved display

Vivid colours with precision

Our FHD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut and a 1500R curvature, enhancing work productivity.

A 23.8-inch FHD curved monitor on a desk displays vibrant visuals and apps. The workspace includes a plant, papers, a keyboard, mouse, headphones, and coffee, with an office blurred in the background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

