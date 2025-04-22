We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Air
DUAL Vane
Proactive energy control
Auto Clean+
Experience smart cooling with AI
AI Air1 tracks your location, checks the temperature, and adjusts airflow to ensure a comfortable environment for you.
AI brings comfort designed around you
Set your location in LG ThinQ™, and AI Air1 checks the indoor temperature to adjust airflow for ideal comfort.
Soft Air
Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs
Soft Air2 switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.
Ideal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort
Dual vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster3, for ideal comfort in any season.
Non-Stop high performance cooling
Thanks to the Power Mode5) with auto swing, you can enjoy cooling performance without time limitations, at temperatures as low as 16℃.
Get cozy with comfy humidity
Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right. Comfort Humidity Control6) helps maintain comfort humidity level for your preferred temperature.
Automatically dries heat exchanger after use
Auto Clean+10 activates after use, blowing air to remove moisture. Runs for up to 20 minutes, adjusting volume for faster drying or quieter operation.
Pre-Filter
Big dust particles get trapped at the first line of defense.
Come home, to a cool house
Use the LG ThinQ app to turn on the air conditioner before you arrive home, creating a cool and welcoming environment
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 12
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)AI Air
-The AI Air can be operated via remote control or LG ThinQ.
-The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.
-While using AI Air, the fan speed and airflow direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the airflow direction is changed.
-Before using AI Air, it is recommended to take a photo of the space with LG ThinQ or set the location of the air conditioner and occupant of the room.
2)Soft Air
-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.
-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.
-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.
-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.
-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.
-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24°C.
3)DUAL Vane
-Date 2023.10
-Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode
-Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
-Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
-Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
4)22% longer
-Date: 2024.12, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,
-Test conditions: Product installation height 2.0m, Fan mode airflow, vane angle P1.
-Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.
-Test model: S3-Q24121D0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
-Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.
-The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.
-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
5)Power Mode
-This function can be switched on or off through remote control or ThinQ.
-It continues to operate before the customer deactivates this function.
-TÜV Rheinland Korea confirm that the Power mode of LG air conditioners provides higher cooling speed performance than Jet mode, based on test results in Report No. KR24F5TL 001, which provided a comparison of cooling speeds between the two operation modes of the air conditioner.
Test date: 2024.02.06 ~ 2024.02.07
Location of test: LG air conditioner test chamber
Test institution: TÜV Rheinland
Test models: S4NQ18K23BC, S4UQ18K23BC (Power mode) / S4NQ18K23BB, S4UQ18K23BB (Jet mode)
Test environment: 64.8m³ (6.0m x 4.5m x 2.4m) / Indoor DB (33 ± 0.3)°C, RH (60 ± 5)% / Outdoor DB(35 ± 0.3)°C, RH(60 ± 5)%
Test method: After 2 hours of operation, cooling speed is measured by comparing the temperatures reached in Power mode and Jet mode, respectively.6)Comfort Humidity Control
-The airflow changes automatically based on the operating environment.
-This function can use through remote control or LG ThinQ.
-This function can set desired temperature only(Humidity is automatically controlled).
7)Sleep Timer+
-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.
-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.
-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.
-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.
-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28°C.
8)AI kW Manager
-The "AI kW Manager" function is available in all operating modes, including cooling, dehumidification, sleep, and even jet mode, except heating mode.
-During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and performance (electricity consumption) limiting operation is performed for remaining period.
-If the accumulated electricity is increase due to over the daily usage time, remaining electricity is recalculated to each days for operate product.
-This function can use through LG ThinQ only.
-If the accumulated electricity within the set period exceeds the target amount, the function is released and changed to general operation mode with a LG ThinQ notification.
9)Window open detection
-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.
-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.
-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).
-The default energy saving mode operating time is 10 minutes and can be set up to 60 minutes through LG ThinQ.
10)Auto Clean+
-Auto Clean+ automatically initiates the drying function after the cooling operation ends, and this is indicated by the remaining residue on the product.
-Auto Clean+ can operate in fan mode for up to 20 minutes automatically, depending on the previous cooling operation usage pattern, to help remove moisture from the heat exchanger.
-The internal drying condition may vary based on the temperature and humidity conditions of the indoor air.
-You can select the airflow strength through LG ThinQ to adjust the airflow and drying time.
-Auto Clean+ is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.
11)Pre-Cool
-This function can be used through LG ThinQ only.
-In order to register home appliances with LG ThinQ, a wireless Internet connection is required.
-In order to use the ThinQ function, users must first install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the application's help section.
-The LG ThinQ may have limitations in certain user functions or may not work on some smartphones, so check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).
-Upon initial use of the Pre-Cool feature, the customer's home location must be set in Google Maps through LG ThinQ.
-The operating distance range of Pre-Cool function from 2km radius to 30km radius surrounding the customer's home location, and can be configured through LG ThinQ.
12)LG ThinQ
-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
-The air conditioner is Wi-Fi-enabled and requires product registration through the LG ThinQ app.
-Smart functions and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-To register your air conditioner on the LG ThinQ app and optimize functionality, ensure the air conditioner is connected to the Wi-Fi at home.
-To utilize the ThinQ function, it is necessary to install the ＇LG ThinQ＇ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and establish a connection to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application＇s help section for detailed instructions.
-Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones and some functions may vary depending on the product and country. (Check your phone＇s specifications before using Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher)
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
FAQ
What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?
When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.
The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%<sup>1)</sup> faster cooling and saves up to 70%<sup>2)</sup> more energy than non-inverter models.
1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).
2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises.
Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean+<sup>1)</sup> function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2
1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the kW Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the kW Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.
How do I install the air conditioner?
Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Can LG air conditioners provide heating as well as cooling?
LG air conditioners have both cooling and heating functions, so they can be used all year round. LG air conditioners use heat pump technology to provide efficient heating.
How quiet is the air conditioner?
Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.
What are the benefits of a dual vane?
Providing you with ideal comfort in any season, the dual vanes disperse airflow both upward and downward, reaching farther and faster. With biomimetic technology, the 6-level angle-adjustable dual vanes offer tailored airflow control at your fingertips.
Strong airflow can be directed from both the front and bottom vanes. The dual vanes can send cool air upward for up to 23% faster cooling without a drafty sensation and direct warm air downward for up to 6% faster heating, avoiding direct hot air.
*Date 2023.10 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode, measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
*Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
7913
-
Energy Grade
N/A
All Spec
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
-
Comfort Humidity Control
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096381670
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-06
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S4-Q24221H0.AC2GIBR
-
Product Type & Model Name
Cooling only & S4-Q24221H0.AC2GIBR
CONVENIENCE
-
AI Pre Cool
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
Yes
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (left & right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (up & down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
AI Air
Yes
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
Fan Speed
6 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
-
Power Mode
Yes
-
Soft Air
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
Essence White
-
Color(Discharge)
Black
-
Display
88 Hidden
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
N/A
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Energy Display
Yes
FILTER
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
7913
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6540 / 900
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1799 / 340
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1050x307x235
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
12.6
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
27.8
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870x650x330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
43.4
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
46.7
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50 / 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S4UQ24221H0.AC2GIBR
RAC B2B FUNCTION
-
PI485 Module
N/A
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Wired Remote Controller
N/A
