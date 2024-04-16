'Disclaimer

1)Power Mode

-This function can be turned on or off via remote control or ThinQ.

-Once switched on, this function continues to operate until the customer deactivates it.

-TÜV Rheinland Korea confirm that the Power mode of LG air conditioners provides higher cooling speed performance than Jet mode, based on test results in Report No. KR24FS1L 001, which provided a comparison of cooling speeds between the two operation modes of the air conditioner.

Test date: 2024.02.06 ~ 2024.02.07

Location of test: LG air conditioner test chamber

Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

Test model: S4NQ18K23BC, S4UQ18K23BC (Power mode) / S4NQ18K23BB, S4UQ18K23BB (Jet mode)

Test environment: 64.8㎥ (6.0m x 4.5m x 2.4m) / Indoor DB (33 ± 0.3)°C, RH (60 ± 5)% / outdoor DB(35 ± 0.3)°C, RH(60 ± 5)%

Test method: After 2 hours of operation, cooling speed is measured by comparing the temperatures reached in Power mode and Jet mode, respectively.

Test result: Power, the cooling mode of the S4NQ18K23BC and S4UQ18K23BC models, has been verified by TÜV to provide 45% faster cooling performance than Jet mode of the S4NQ18K23BB and S4UQ18K23BB models.

-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.

-Excessive cooling operation may increase power usage.

2)Dual Vane

-Test date: 2020.02 Testing the Cooling mode of an LG air conditioner in a test chamber measures the maximum distance reached by airflow of more than 0.25m/s speed from the product at an installation height of 1.8m, using a wind speed probe at a height range of 0.1 to 1.7m, measured in 0.2m increments.

Test model: S3-W18KL33A (Single Vane/Dual Vane)

Test result: Dual Vane can project wind to a distance of up to 21m, which is 23% further than the Single Vane equivalent.

-Test date: 2020.02 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 27.4㎡/65.7㎥, fan speed high, Indoor DB(33±0.3)℃/ RH(60±5)%, Outdoor DB(35±0.3)℃/ RH(50±5)% 26℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB(12±0.3)℃/ RH(60±5)%, Outdoor DB(7±0.3)℃/ RH(87±5)% 23℃ setting on heating mode, measured the time took reduce 7℃(for Cooling) rise 7℃(for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

Test model: S3-W18KL33A(Dual Vane/Single Vane)

Test result: The SK Dual Vane has up to 14% faster in cooling mode, 51% faster in heating mode then SK Single vane model base on test condition.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

3)Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

-TUV has verified that the cooling performance of the Anti-Dust Gold Fin improved by 42% compared to conventional models after 4 years of use.

-Test date: 2021.01 LG air conditioner testing chamber, TUV Observed test

-Test model: I23TTB(S4-Q18K232C) 14FPI Wide Louver(Anti-Dust Gold Fin), I23TTB 18 FPI Louver(Conventional)

-Test conditions: T3 conditions, Indoor DB(29±0.3)℃/ WB(19±0.3), Outdoor DB(46±0.3)℃/ WB(24±0.3)℃/ 22℃ setting on cooling mode

-Applicant’s test method with referenced to ISO 5151: 2017, Cl.5.1

Conducted a performance comparison after blocking the condenser, considering the dust accumulation over a usage period of 4 years.

-TUV Test Report : KR21SLNY-001

-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.

4)AI-Pre Cool

-This function can be used through LG ThinQ only.

-In order to register home appliances with LG ThinQ, a wireless Internet connection is required.

-In order to use the ThinQ function, users must first install the ‘LG ThinQ’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the application's help section.

-The LG ThinQ may have limitations in certain user functions or may not work on some smartphones, so check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

-Upon initial use of the AI-Pre Cool feature, the customer's home location must be set in Google Maps through LG ThinQ.

-The operating distance range of AI-Pre Cool is a 250m to 2km radius surrounding the customer's home location, and can be configured through LG ThinQ.

5)Air Filter Cleaning Alert

-The initial setting is on when the product is shipped.

-This function can only be used through LG ThinQ.

-In order to register home appliances within the LG ThinQ app, a wireless Internet connection is required.

-To use the ThinQ function, users must first install the LG ThinQ app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the help section within the application.

-The LG ThinQ app may have certain functional limitations or may not work on some smartphones, so please check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

-Filter management time can be reset through LG ThinQ.

-Actual usage time and cumulative alarm time may differ depending on usage conditions and the environment, such as power outages.