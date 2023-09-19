We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Split Air Conditioner 12000 btu Cool Only , Fresh , Inverter,Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, WI-FI, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz
LG Split Air Conditioner 12000 btu Cool Only , Fresh , Inverter,Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, WI-FI, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz
*It may vary depending on usage environment.
Dual Inverter Compressor™
Gold Fin™
Recommended Products
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (kW)
-
0.300 ~ 3.520 ~ 4.040
-
Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (Btu/h)
-
1,023 ~ 12,000 ~ 13,785
-
Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (kW)
-
0.260 ~ 2.930 ~ 4.040
-
Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (Btu/h)
-
900 ~ 10,000 ~ 13,785
-
Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (W)
-
210 ~ 968 ~ 2,100
-
Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (W)
-
290 ~ 1,150 ~ 2,100
-
Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (A)
-
1.30 ~ 4.30 ~ 10.00
-
Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (A)
-
1.80 ~ 5.10 ~ 10.00
-
EER (W/W)
-
3.64
-
EER ((Btu/h)/W)
-
12.40
-
EER (T3) (W/W)
-
2.55
-
EER (T3) ((Btu/h)/W)
-
8.70
-
SEER
-
15.1
-
Cooling / Heating
-
B
-
Cooling / Heating (kWh/year)
-
2642
-
Power Supply (Ø, V, Hz)
-
1, 230, 60
-
Available Voltage Range (V)
-
187 ~ 276
-
Cooling / Heating (%)
-
97.0
-
Moisture Removal (l/h)
-
1.25
-
Air Flow Rate - Cooling, SH / H / M / L (m³/min)
-
12.5 / 9.3 / 7.2 / 4.5
-
Sound Pres ure Level - Cooling, SH / H / M / L / SL (dB(A))
-
- / 42 / 37 / 29 / 22
-
Dimensions (W× H × D) - Net (mm)
-
837 x 308 x 189
-
Dimensions (W× H × D) - Shipping (mm)
-
897 x 390 x 258
-
Weight - Net (kg)
-
9.4
-
Weight - Shipping (kg)
-
13.9
-
Exterior Color Code
-
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 ( RAL 9016 )
-
Air Flow Rate - Max (m³/min)
-
34.0
-
Fan Motor Speed - Cooling, Min ~ Max (rpm)
-
200 ~ 900
-
Sound Pres ure Level - Cooling, Rated (dB(A))
-
52
-
Dimensions (W× H × D) - Net (mm)
-
770 x 545 x 288
-
Dimensions (W× H × D) - Shipping (mm)
-
928 x 588 x 401
-
Weight - Net (kg)
-
33
-
Weight - Shipping (kg)
-
37
-
Max. Fuse Size (A)
-
15
-
Exterior Color Code
-
Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 ( RAL 9001 )
-
Operation Range - Cooling (°C DB)
-
18 ~ 54
-
Circuit Breaker (A)
-
15
-
Power Supply to Unit
-
Outdoor
-
Power and Communication Cable (No. × mm²)
-
4 x 1
-
Size - Liquid (mm)
-
ø 6.35
-
Size - Gas (mm)
-
ø 9.52
-
Connections Method - Indoor / Outdoor
-
Flared / Flared
-
O.D, I.D (mm)
-
21.5,16
-
Piping Length - Min / Standard / Max (m)
-
3 / 7.5 / 20
-
Piping Length - No Charge (m)
-
12.5
-
Max. Elevation Difference (m)
-
15
-
Piping Connection Heat Insulation
-
Both liquid and gas pipes
-
Type
-
R410A
-
Pre Charge (kg)
-
1.000
-
Additional Charge (g/m)
-
20
-
Control
-
Electronic Expansion Valve
-
Global Warning Potential
-
2087.5
-
t-CO₂ eq
-
2.088
-
Indoor / Outdoor
-
SJ / UL2
-
Type
-
Twin Rotary
-
Model
-
GAT134MCA
-
Motor Type
-
BLDC
-
Oil Type/Maker
-
POE (RN68GP) / Jx Nippon, PVE (FW68D) / IDEMITSU
-
Oil Charge (cc)
-
360
-
Manufacturer / Country of Origin
-
LG Electronics / China
-
Type
-
Cross Flow Fan
-
Motor Output (W)
-
30
-
Type
-
Propeller Fan
-
Motor Type
-
BLDC
-
Motor Output (W)
-
43
-
Motor Insulation
-
Class E
-
Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection
-
TEAO / IPX4
-
Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin
-
Cu / Al
-
Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.-#1
-
( ø7 x 2 x 16 x 20 x 744) x 1
-
Evaporator - Corrosion Protection
-
PCM
-
Evaporator - Fin Type
-
Slit
-
Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin
-
Cu / Al
-
Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.-#1
-
( ø7 x 2 x 24 x 14 x 814) x 1
-
Condenser - Corrosion Protection
-
Gold
-
Condenser - Fin Type
-
Wide Louver Plus
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.