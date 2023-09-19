About Cookies on This Site

LG Split Air Conditioner 12000 btu Heat & Cool , Fresh , Inverter,Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, WI-FI, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Split Air Conditioner 12000 btu Heat & Cool , Fresh , Inverter,Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, WI-FI, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

NF122H0

LG Split Air Conditioner 12000 btu Heat & Cool , Fresh , Inverter,Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, WI-FI, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

Front view

CARBON TRUST (UK)

The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust
Energy Saving
Dual Inverter

Energy Saving & fast cooling

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor. Thanks to the Dual Inverter compressor, air is expelled farther and faster.
Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.
The gold coated machinery is shown in the background against a dusty desert landscape. There is a circle showing a magnified view of the anti-dust gold fin. There are two arrows, one pointing verticle and one perpendicular on the fin showing how it moves.
Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

Advanced Long Lasting Performance

Enjoy long lasting performance with anti-corrosive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)
Low Noise

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.
Precise temperature control

Precise temperature control

The Compressor speed of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with minimal fluctuation.
Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display

Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden display is perfect for checking your energy display conveniently.

Comfort Sleep

One button adjusts “Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic” automatically.

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

4Way Swing

LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room quickly and efficiently.

Dual Protection Filter

The Dual Protection Filter captures large dust particles.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

NF122H0
CAPACITY
12000 BTU
DIMENSION (W x H x D)(MM)
837 x 308 x 189
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart ThinQ™ (WiFi Control)
ADDITIONAL BENIFIT
Up to 53% Energy saving & Up to 60% Fast cooling

All Spec

CAPACITY

Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (kW)

0.300 ~ 3.520 ~ 4.040

Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (Btu/h)

1,023 ~ 12,000 ~ 13,785

Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (kW)

0.260 ~ 2.930 ~ 4.040

Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (Btu/h)

900 ~ 10,000 ~ 13,785

Heating - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (kW)

0.300 ~ 4.000 ~ 5.660

Heating - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (Btu/h)

1,023 ~ 13,648 ~ 19,300

POWER INPUT

Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (W)

190 ~ 968 ~ 2,100

Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (W)

290 ~ 1,150 ~ 2,100

Heating - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (W)

1,111 ~ 2,100

RUNNING CURRENT

Cooling - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (A)

1.33 ~ 4.30 ~ 10.00

Cooling (T3) - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (A)

1.80 ~ 5.10 ~ 10.00

Heating - Min ~ Rated ~ Max (A)

1.30 ~ 4.90 ~ 10.00

EER

EER (W/W)

3.64

EER ((Btu/h)/W)

12.40

EER(T3)

EER (T3) (W/W)

2.55

EER (T3) ((Btu/h)/W)

8.70

SEER

SEER

15.1

COP

COP (W/W)

3.60

COP ((Btu/h)/W)

12.28

ENERGY LABEL GRADE

Cooling / Heating

B

ANNUAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Cooling / Heating (kWh/year)

2642

POWER SUPPLY

Power Supply (Ø, V, Hz)

1, 230, 60

AVAILABLE VOLTAGE RANGE

Available Voltage Range (V)

187 ~ 276

POWER FACTOR

Cooling / Heating (%)

97.0 / 97.0

MOISTURE REMOVAL

Moisture Removal (l/h)

1.25

INDOOR

Air Flow Rate - Cooling, SH / H / M / L (m³/min)

12.5 / 9.3 / 7.2 / 4.5

Air Flow Rate - Heating, SH / H / M / L (m³/min)

13.0 / 10.0 / 7.0 / 5.5

Sound Pres ure Level - Cooling, SH / H / M / L / SL (dB(A))

- / 42 / 37 / 29 / 22

Sound Pres ure Level - Heating, SH / H / M / L (dB(A))

- / 42 / 36 / 31

Dimensions (W× H × D) - Net (mm)

837 x 308 x 189

Dimensions (W× H × D) - Shipping (mm)

897 x 390 x 258

Weight - Net (kg)

9.4

Weight - Shipping (kg)

13.9

Exterior Color Code

Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 ( RAL 9016 )

OUTDOOR

Air Flow Rate - Max (m³/min)

34.0

Fan Motor Speed - Cooling, Min ~ Max (rpm)

200 ~ 900

Fan Motor Speed - Heating, Min ~ Max (rpm)

190 ~ 800

Sound Pres ure Level - Cooling, Rated (dB(A))

52

Sound Pres ure Level - Heating, Rated (dB(A))

52

Dimensions (W× H × D) - Net (mm)

770 x 545 x 288

Dimensions (W× H × D) - Shipping (mm)

928 x 588 x 401

Weight - Net (kg)

33

Weight - Shipping (kg)

37

Max. Fuse Size (A)

15

Exterior Color Code

Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 ( RAL 9001 )

Operation Range - Cooling (°C DB)

18 ~ 54

Operation Range - Heating (°C DB)

-5 ~ 24

Operation Range - Heating (°C WB)

-5 ~ 18

CIRCUIT BREAKER

Circuit Breaker (A)

15

POWER SUPPLY TO UNIT

Power Supply to Unit

Outdoor

POWER AND COMMUNICATION CABLE

Power and Communication Cable (No. × mm²)

4 x 1

PIPING

Size - Liquid (mm)

ø 6.35

Size - Gas (mm)

ø 9.52

Connections Method - Indoor / Outdoor

Flared / Flared

DRAIN HOSE SIZE

O.D, I.D (mm)

21.5,16

BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR

Piping Length - Min / Standard / Max (m)

3 / 7.5 / 20

Piping Length - No Charge (m)

12.5

Max. Elevation Difference (m)

15

Piping Connection Heat Insulation

Both liquid and gas pipes

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

Pre Charge (kg)

1.000

Additional Charge (g/m)

20

Control

Electronic Expansion Valve

Global Warning Potential

2087.5

t-CO₂ eq

2.088

DEFROST METHOD

Defrost Method

Reverse Cycle

TOOL CODE(CHAS IS)

Indoor / Outdoor

SJ / UL2

COMPRESSOR

Type

Twin Rotary

Model

GAT134MCA

Motor Type

BLDC

Oil Type/Maker

POE (RN68GP) / Jx Nippon, PVE (FW68D) / IDEMITSU

Oil Charge (cc)

360

Manufacturer / Country of Origin

LG Electronics / China

FAN(INDOOR)

Type

Cross Flow Fan

Motor Output (W)

30

FAN(OUTDOOR)

Type

Propeller Fan

Motor Type

BLDC

Motor Output (W)

43

Motor Insulation

Class E

Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection

TEAO / IPX4

HEAT EXCHANGER

Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin

Cu / Al

Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.-#1

( ø7 x 2 x 16 x 20 x 744) x 1

Evaporator - Corrosion Protection

PCM

Evaporator - Fin Type

Slit

Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin

Cu / Al

Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.-#1

( ø7 x 2 x 24 x 14 x 814) x 1

Condenser - Corrosion Protection

Gold

Condenser - Fin Type

Wide Louver Plus

