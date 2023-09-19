About Cookies on This Site

LG Spilt Air Conditioner 20000 btu Cool Only , Green Inverter, Rating (C), Auto Cleaning, Low Noise, 2-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

Specs

Reviews

Support

NV242C0

front view

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
24000 BTU
DIMENSION (W x H x D)(MM)
998 x 345 x 210
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
65ºC Operation Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor
ADDITIONAL BENIFIT
Up to 53% Energy saving & Up to 60% Fast cooling

Key Spec

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

7030

Energy Grade

C

All Spec

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

7030

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

998 x 345 x 210

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

11

Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

24.3

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

42

Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

92.6

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

230,60

Refrigerant Type

R410A

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 45 / 42 / 38 / 29

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

Yes

ENERGY SAVING

Energy Grade

C

What people are saying