LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L
*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Super White
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (1)
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
Yes
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
506
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
120
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
10
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
376
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
4.2
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
13.3
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
78
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
87
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
599
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
700
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
87
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Super White
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
What people are saying
-
LT19HBHWIN
LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 592L