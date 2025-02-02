27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1787 x 918
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
33
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
246
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
508
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
787
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
873
-
Depth without handle (mm)
918
-
Packing Weight (kg)
151
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1787 x 918
-
Product Weight (kg)
141
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Extra Space
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
