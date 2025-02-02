Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity

27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity

LM334BBSLF

27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
More
Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling in Any Time

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.

EASIER ACCESS to 755 liters of MEGA CAPACITY

EASIER ACCESS to 755 liters of MEGA CAPACITY

With 755 liters of mega capacity, you can enjoy better organization and smarter storage. Stock up on and store everything you need.
Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Hygiene FRESH TM
Hygiene Fresh TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Linear Compressor, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Linear Compressor has less friction points, making less noise.
Saso

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1787 x 918

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    33

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    246

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    508

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    787

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    873

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    918

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    151

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1787 x 918

  • Product Weight (kg)

    141

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Extra Space

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

