26.7 cu.ft LG Multi Door Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Colour, Linear Cooling, Large Capacity, Multi Air Flow, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.
Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated
and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
Energy Saving and Longer Freshness with LG Refrigerators.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912 x 1787 x 910
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver
All Spec
-
Product Type
-
French door
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912 x 1787 x 910
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
130
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
Yes
26.7 cu.ft LG Multi Door Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Colour, Linear Cooling, Large Capacity, Multi Air Flow, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor