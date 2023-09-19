About Cookies on This Site

26.7 cu.ft LG Multi Door Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Colour, Linear Cooling, Large Capacity, Multi Air Flow, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor

Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling in Any Time

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.

EASIER ACCESS to 755 liters of MEGA CAPACITY

EASIER ACCESS to 755 liters of MEGA CAPACITY

With 755 liters of mega capacity, you can enjoy better organization and smarter storage. Stock up on and store everything you need.
Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Hygiene FRESH TM
Hygiene Fresh TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Linear Compressor, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Linear Compressor has less friction points, making less noise.
SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LM334BBSLN
Capacity
755 (26.7 Cu.ft)
Dimension (WxDxH)
912x910x1787
Main technology
Multi Air Flow Technology
Additional benefit
Adjustable Leveling Legs

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1787 x 910

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

French door

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1787 x 910

Product Weight (kg)

130

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

