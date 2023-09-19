About Cookies on This Site

17.9 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Silver PCM Color, Smart Inverter Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LS19GBBDI

Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.

Energy Saving and Longer Freshness with LG Refrigerators.

Features LS242BBSLN LS222JDBL LS312BBSLN
LS242BBSLN
22.1 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Linear Compressor
LS222JDBL
Side By Side Ref 22 Cu. Ft Black / Door-in-Door / Hygiene Fresh+ / Inverter Linear Compressor
LS312BBSLN
28.1 cu.ft LG Side By Side Refrigerator , Platinum Silver  Colour, Linear Cooling, Large Capacity ,Multi Air Flow, Inverter Linear Compressor
CAPACITY 22.1 Cu.Ft 22 Cu. Ft 28.1 cu.ft
DIMENSION 912 x 738 x 1790 912 x 1790 x 738 912 x 927 x 1790
ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
Inverter Linear Compressor Yes Yes Yes
Hygiene FRESH+ No Yes No
SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LS19GBBDI
Capacity
643 (22.7 Cu.ft)
Dimension (WxDxH)
913 x 743 x 1790
Main technology
Mega Capacity
Additional benefit
Smart Diagnosis™

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 743

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side By Side

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 743

Product Weight (kg)

103

What people are saying

