23.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, VCM Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

LS25CBBMIK

  • Front view
  • Front open view with content
  • Front open view
  • Top Freezer
  • Bottom frezzer
  • handel view
  • Front left open with food
  • Front left door open
  • left bottom view
  • Right bottom view
  • Left view
  • Right view
  • Side view
  • Back view
  • energy lable
Key Features

  • Inverter linear compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • ThinQ
  • LinearCooling™
  • Large Capacity
More
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh,
no matter where you place it.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

saso

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LS25CBBMIK

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    7.2

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    14.9

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    30

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    206

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    422

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    658

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    111

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    101

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

