23.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, VCM Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.
Connect for Easier Control
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
7.2
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
14.9
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
30
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
206
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
422
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
658
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing Weight (kg)
111
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
101
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
