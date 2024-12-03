We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator , Insta View, Noble Steel, InstaView ThinQ, Smart Inverter Compressor, Liner cooling, Door cooling, UV nano
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Door-in-Door®
Raid the fridge without losing your cool
Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).
ThinQ™
ThinQ™1
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Noble Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
6.1
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
14.5
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
30
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
175
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
412
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
617
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing Weight (kg)
141
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
131
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door
-
InstaView
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Noble Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.