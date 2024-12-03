22.1 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Prime Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Show off your best side
Show off your best side
All the ice – All the space
Standard Cubed Ice
Smooth Operations, Sleek Looks
Cooling Technologies
Door Cooling+
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
SASO label
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
