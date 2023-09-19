About Cookies on This Site

28.1 cu.ft LG Side By Side Refrigerator , Platinum Silver  Colour, Linear Cooling, Large Capacity ,Multi Air Flow, Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LS312BBSLN

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LS312BBSLN
Capacity
28.1cu.ft
Dimension (WxDxH)
912 x 927 x 1790
Main technology
Linear Cooling
Additional benefit
Multi Air Flow

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1790 x 927

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver 3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side By Side

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver 3

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1790 x 927

Product Weight (kg)

121

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

