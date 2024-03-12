We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi
Show off your best side
Show off your best side
All the ice – All the space
Standard Cubed Ice
Cooling Technologies
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
SASO label
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
7.3
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
18.2
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
33
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
207
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
516
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
756
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
798
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
913
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
138
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
128
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Plumbing
-
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
LS32NBDSLV
Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi