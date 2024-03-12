Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi

LS32NBDSLV

Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi

Front view

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side. Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the capacity and easy access you’ve been looking for with looks that impress and perform.

Redesigned with Style in Mind

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

All the ice – All the space

Get all the ice you need without sacrificing shelf space. LG’s innovative slim, in-door design frees up freezer shelf space so you can use every inch for storage while still enjoying easy access to ice when you need it.

Standard Cubed Ice

SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.

Bite-sized Crushed Ice

Crushed ice is ready with an easy touch from the dispenser – perfect to cool drinks quickly from sports bottles on the weekend to happy hour cocktails.
Stock up with 617 Liter

Room for everything

It’s big. And the best part – it’s all in sight and easy to reach on both sides.

Smooth Operations, Sleek Looks

Dispense everything from chilled filtered water to filtered cubed or crushed ice with just a light touch. This modern update is both beautiful and practical, designed to be easy to clean to stay looking fresh.

Cooling Technologies

This refrigerator keeps things cold and fresh, with the combined innovations of LG.

Door Cooling+

With Door Cooling , door contents stay cool with blasts of cold air. And cold air in the freezer reaches more shelves, more evenly.
Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day
UVnano™

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

SASO label

 

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

138

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

128

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Plumbing

No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

