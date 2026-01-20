About Cookies on This Site

8 Kg Top Load washing Machine | Tub Clean | Middle Black Colour

8 Kg Top Load washing Machine | Tub Clean | Middle Black Colour

LT11CBBSIVN
lt11cbbsivn
Front open View
Handle
Multi air flloor
bottom front view
Bottom detailed view
Freezer
Right side view
Left Side view
Top Persepective view
Right view
side view
Rear view
saso
lt11cbbsivn
Key Features

  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Optimal temperatures everywhere
  • Energy efficient & durable
  • Flat Door
  • Pull-out tray
  • Bigger fruits & veggie box
More

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Optimal temperatures everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

Image of the refrigerator flat door

Flat Door

Pull-out tray

Easy to pull out shelf. Makes it easier for you to retrieve food stored inside.

Bigger fruits & veggie box

With a large vegetable compartment, you can store more vegetables and fruit while maintaining their freshness.

All Spec

