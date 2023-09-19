We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
555 x 1680 x 637
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Super White
All Spec
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Cool
-
No
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Manual Control
-
Knob Dial
-
Product Type
-
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
D
-
Finish (Door)
-
Super White
-
Door (Material)
-
PCM
-
Handle Type
-
Horizontal Pocket
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
-
Yes
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
258
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (1)
-
Door Basket_2L Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2 Full + 1 Big
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
No
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
55
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
555 x 1680 x 637
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
51
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
551
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
632
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
637
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1655
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1680
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
580 x 1751 x 663
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
LT11CBBWIV
Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor