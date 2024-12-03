Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color

LT15DBBWIV

14 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color

  • front view
  • front view open with food
  • front view open without food
  • Top Drawer without food
  • door cooling LED
  • Handle
  • drawer with food
  • drawer with food
  • left view
  • Right view
  • left Perspective
  • right Perspective
  • side view
  • back view
  • SASO label
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
  • Inverter Compressor
More
door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.

*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Defrosting Time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting & defrosting.

meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
The Smarter Way to Cool
Smart Fresh Air

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Fresh Air Algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance

 

Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage

 

Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).

SASO label

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Super White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Super White

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    10 Eggs

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

