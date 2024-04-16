Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
16.2 Cu. Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White

LT18NBBWIV

Front
door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.

*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Defrosting Time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting & defrosting.

meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
The Smarter Way to Cool
Smart Fresh Air

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Fresh Air Algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance

 

Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage

 

Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).

SASO label

 

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Super White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    3.1

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    12.7

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    13

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    87

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    361

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    461

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    625

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    725

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    77

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Super White

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    10 Eggs

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

